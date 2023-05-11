Bello (2-1) earned the win Wednesday over Atlanta, allowing two runs on six hits and a walk with five strikeouts in six innings.

Bello kept Atlanta off the board for five innings, then struggled a bit in the sixth. Boston was able to get ahead for good in the seventh, giving Bello his second straight win and his first quality start of the season. The right-hander now has a 5.01 ERA, 1.59 WHIP and 24:7 K:BB through 23.1 innings over five starts. James Paxton (hamstring) is set to return from the injured list Friday versus the Cardinals, so Bello's starting role could be in danger if the Red Sox opt to go forward with a five-man rotation.