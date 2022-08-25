Bello allowed two runs on six hits, one walk and seven strikeouts over five innings in Wednesday's 3-2 extra-innings loss versus Toronto. He did not factor in the decision.

In his first start since being activated from the injured list with a groin injury, Bello turned the best start of his young career. He needed just 65 pitches to get through five innings and set a season high in strikeouts with seven. He will likely face the Twins next week if he sticks in the rotation.