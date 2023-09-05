Bello (11-8) allowed three runs on five hits and two walks over six innings Monday, striking out seven and earning a win over the Rays.

Bello stumbled out of the gate, yielding three runs in the first frame, but settled in for a quality start and a win. He tied his season best by forcing 16 whiffs and his seven strikeouts were the most he produced since Aug. 1. Over his last four outings, the 24-year-old righty has registered a 2.66 ERA, dropping his season mark to 3.61 through 137 frames. Bello's next outing is projected for a home matchup against the Orioles.