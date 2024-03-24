Bello allowed one run on five hits and three walks while striking out seven over 5.1 innings in Saturday's spring start against the Pirates.
Bello hit the 91-pitch mark and finished his spring with a pair of strong outings following a shaky start. His spring ERA was at 6.75 after three starts, but Bello's allowed two runs while striking out 12 over his final 10.1 innings. Next up for the 24-year-old righty is an Opening Day start, Thursday on the road in Seattle.
More News
-
Red Sox's Brayan Bello: Named Opening Day starter•
-
Red Sox's Brayan Bello: Rough spring marches on•
-
Red Sox's Brayan Bello: In mix for Opening Day•
-
Red Sox's Brayan Bello: Gets $55 million extension•
-
Red Sox's Brayan Bello: Mixed bag second time out•
-
Red Sox's Brayan Bello: Talking extension with Boston•