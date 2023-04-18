Bello (0-1) took the loss Monday, allowing five runs on eight hits with one walk over 2.2 innings against the Angels. He struck out five.

The 23-year-old began his season debut by yielding a three-run blast to Hunter Renfroe in the first inning. Bellow would end his day with five earned runs but showed promise as he struck out five batters before being forced to exit the game due to an extended rain delay. Despite the disappointing performance, the right-hander will have a chance to redeem himself in his next start, scheduled for this weekend against Milwaukee.