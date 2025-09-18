Bello (11-8) was charged with the loss Thursday against the Athletics, allowing four runs (three earned) on five hits and two walks in four innings. He struck out three.

It was the first time Bello was unable fire at least five innings since way back on May 28, and the 70 pitches represented his second-lowest total of the season. The month of September hasn't been kind so far for the right-hander, who has a 5.85 ERA, 1.45 WHIP and 13:9 K:BB across his last 20 innings. Bello will be aiming to right the ship in what may be his final appearance of the regular season next week in Toronto, where he'll bring a career-best 3.34 ERA and 1.24 WHIP to go with a 121:56 K:BB over 161.2 frames.