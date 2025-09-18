Red Sox's Brayan Bello: Struggles to provide length in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Bello (11-8) was charged with the loss Thursday against the Athletics, allowing four runs (three earned) on five hits and two walks in four innings. He struck out three.
It was the first time Bello was unable fire at least five innings since way back on May 28, and the 70 pitches represented his second-lowest total of the season. The month of September hasn't been kind so far for the right-hander, who has a 5.85 ERA, 1.45 WHIP and 13:9 K:BB across his last 20 innings. Bello will be aiming to right the ship in what may be his final appearance of the regular season next week in Toronto, where he'll bring a career-best 3.34 ERA and 1.24 WHIP to go with a 121:56 K:BB over 161.2 frames.
More News
-
Red Sox's Brayan Bello: Stumbles against Yanks•
-
Red Sox's Brayan Bello: Turns in quality start•
-
Red Sox's Brayan Bello: Tallies 11th victory•
-
Red Sox's Brayan Bello: Another strong outing•
-
Red Sox's Brayan Bello: Goes seven scoreless for 10th win•
-
Red Sox's Brayan Bello: Delivers quality start in win•