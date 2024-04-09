Bello (1-1) took the loss versus the Orioles on Tuesday, allowing three runs (one earned) on four hits and two walks over 5.1 innings. He struck out three.

Bello was solid for the most part Tuesday. However, Jarren Duran would misplay a fly ball with two outs in the fourth inning before Colton Cowser ripped a two-run double, tagging Bello with a pair of unearned runs that proved to be enough to stick him with the loss. It's been an up-and-down start to the year for Bello -- he now sports a 4.11 ERA with a 1.11 WHIP and 11:3 K:BB through his first three outings (15.1 innings). Bello's currently lined up for a home matchup with the Angels on Sunday.