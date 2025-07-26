Bello (6-5) took the loss Friday as the Red Sox fell 5-2 to the Dodgers, giving up three runs on six hits and two walks over 5.1 innings. He struck out five.

The right-hander didn't get much run support, but Bello didn't help his own cause in a shaky third inning that included a bases-loaded walk to Teoscar Hernandez after three straight singles. The outing snapped Bello's quality start streak at three, and it's only the second time in 10 trips to the mound since the beginning of June that he hasn't lasted six innings, a stretch in which he's delivered a 3.00 ERA, 1.06 WHIP and 50:15 K:BB over 63 innings. Bello will look for a better result in his next start, which lines up to come on the road next week in Minnesota.