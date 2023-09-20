Bello (12-10) took the loss Wednesday, allowing eight runs on eight hits and four walks over three innings in a 15-5 loss against the Rangers. He struck out two.

It was a brutal outing for Bello, who was tagged for a season-high eight runs. The Rangers did most of their damage in the second inning, scoring six runs on six hits, including a pair of homers. Coming into the day, Bello hadn't allowed more than three runs in his last six starts. His ERA is now up to 4.11 with a 1.32 WHIP and 129:43 K:BB across 27 starts (151 innings) this year. Bello will likely get one more turn in the rotation this season -- he's currently scheduled for a home matchup with the Rays early next week.