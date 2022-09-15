Bello (1-6) took the loss Wednesday with zero earned runs on six hits and one walk over five innings against the Yankees. He struck out six.

Bello did not allow an earned run as the three Yankees tallies under his watch were scored following a fielding error earlier in the inning and a throwing error on Gleyber Torres' RBI single. The 23-year-old rookie has hopped back and forth between the minors and the major leagues since his debut July 6. The righty has improved over his last six outings, recording a 2.77 ERA over 26 innings.