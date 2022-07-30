Bello (0-3) was charged with the loss Friday versus the Brewers after giving up two runs on four hits with four strikeouts and three walks across 4.1 innings.

The 23-year-old replaced Austin Davis during the third inning with the game still scoreless, but Milwaukee scored single tallies in the sixth and seventh to put Bello on the hook for the loss. Bello made his big-league debut in early July and has an 8.82 ERA, 2.27 WHIP and 13:11 K:BB in 16.1 innings over his first four outings.