Bello (5-7) took the loss against the Yankees in Game 2 of Saturday's doubleheader, allowing four runs on five hits and one walk while striking out two batters over 4.1 innings.

Bello had largely thrived as a reliever coming into the contest, but it was a different story Saturday, as he was tagged for three runs during his first full inning of work. The right-hander's four total runs allowed were his most since Baltimore bombarded him for eight runs over five frames during a June 4 start. Bello threw 94 pitches in the outing, so he'll presumably be down several days in order to allow his arm to recover.