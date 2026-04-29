Bello (1-4) took the loss Wednesday against the Blue Jays, allowing four runs on six hits and two walks over 3.2 innings. He struck out two.

It was another rough outing for Bello, who's now dropped three straight starts, allowing 16 runs in just 11 innings in that span. Bello's ERA now sits at an ugly 9.12 with a 2.26 WHIP and 17:15 K:BB across six starts (25.2 innings). The right-hander will look to turn things around his next time out, tentatively scheduled to come on the road next week against Detroit.