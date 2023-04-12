Red Sox manager Alex Cora was noncommittal Wednesday when asked whether Bello's (forearm) next start would come in the majors, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.

Bello was excellent in his last rehab start with Triple-A Worcester on Tuesday, tossing six innings of one-run ball while striking out four and hitting 97 mph on the radar gun. Cora noted of Bello that "now it's just seeing how he bounces back." It sounds like the righty will probably join Boston's rotation for his next outing as long as he recovers well, but we should find out officially in the next day or two. Bello would be lined up to face the Angels at Fenway Park either on Sunday or Monday.