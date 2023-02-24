Bello (forearm) said Thursday he "feels way better" and believes he's on track to be ready for the start of the regular season, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports.

Bello, who was shut down for nearly a week after experiencing tightness in his forearm, resumed throwing Monday, although he isn't yet working off a mound. "I'm just trying to stretch my arm and trying to get it stretched enough so I can start the bullpens (again)," Bello said. He also talked about his offseason work on his curveball, of which he threw just five in 2022. The goal is to make it slower; that pitch averaged 80.2 mph last season, per Baseball Savant, but he'd like it sitting in the 75 to 79 mph range. The 23-year-old right-hander posted a 4.71 ERA (2.93 FIP) over 13 outings, including 11 starts. Bello was especially good in September, pitching to a 2.59 ERA in six starts.