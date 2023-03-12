Bello (forearm) threw an inning of live batting practice Saturday, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports.
Bello fired off 17 pitches to batters and is next expected to throw two innings of batting practice Wednesday. His first spring start is targeted for March 19 or 20. As such, Bello is expected to open the season on the injured list.
