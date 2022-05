Bello allowed one unearned run on three walks while striking out five over seven hitless innings Thursday in the second game of a doubleheader for Double-A Portland.

Bello lasted seven innings for just the second time in his career and did it with a flourish. The right-hander is off to a flying start for the Sea Dogs, posting a 1.95 ERA with 37 strikeouts and 11 walks over 27.2 innings.