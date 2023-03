Bello (forearm) was able to throw a bullpen session without issue on Wednesday, John Tomase of NBC Sports reports.

Bello told reporters on Tuesday that he's throwing at about 80 percent and that he feels healthy. The right-hander has been slowed in camp with soreness in his right forearm, but looks on track to appear in Grapefruit League games before the exhibition season ends, and could very well be a part of the Boston rotation when the regular campaign begins.