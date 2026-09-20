Bello didn't factor into the decision in Saturday's 2-1 loss to the Rays, allowing one run on five hits over eight innings. He struck out 11 without walking a batter.

The right-hander did everything he could to try and help Boston clinch a playoff spot, tying his career high with 11 Ks while firing 65 of 93 pitches for strikes. Bello has been impressive since returning to the big-league staff just before the All-Star break, and over his last 51.1 innings and 13 appearances (two starts) he's delivered a 2.28 ERA, 1.01 WHIP and 46:11 K:BB. He lines up to make one more start in the regular season, at home next weekend against the Cubs, and another strong showing could earn Bello a spot in the Red Sox's postseason rotation plans.