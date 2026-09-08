Bello (6-7) earned the win Monday against the Angels after allowing four hits and two walks while striking out seven over five scoreless innings.

Bello returned to the rotation for his first start since June 4 and delivered five shutout frames. His biggest test came in the third, when Los Angeles loaded the bases with two outs, but Bello retired Moises Ballesteros to escape without damage. The right-hander recorded his seventh career scoreless start, but it remains to be seen whether he'll stay in the rotation since he'd been thriving out of the bullpen as well. Bello owns a 2.03 ERA and 1.03 WHIP over 62 innings as a reliever, but he's stretched out enough to mix between both roles down the stretch if the Red Sox need him to do so.