Bello (2-7) took the loss during Sunday's 2-0 defeat at the hands of the Yankees, allowing two runs (one earned) on six hits and two walks with four strikeouts in six innings.

Bello surrendered one run on two hits in the fourth inning and another run on an error in the sixth before the game prematurely ended due to weather. Despite three losses in his last five starts, the 23-year-old has compiled a stellar 1.65 ERA and 27 strikeouts in 27.1 innings this month. Bello sports a 4.39 ERA and 1.69 WHIP with 51 strikeouts in 53.1 innings across 12 games and six starts. He's scheduled to take the mound again next weekend in Toronto.