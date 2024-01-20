Bello said Saturday that he has been working on commanding his slider during the offseason and plans on making it a "significant part of his mix" this season, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports.

Bello was able to significantly improve his command last season; however, he saw his K/9 drop from 8.6 in 2022 to 7.6 in '23. The 24-year-old righty has developed a reputation as a ground-ball pitcher during his two seasons in the majors, relying mostly on his sinker and changeup. If Bello is able to successfully fine-tune his slider, he may be able to produce the strikeout totals necessary to join the next tier of fantasy starters.