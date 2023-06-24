Bello (5-4) allowed a run on six hits and a walk while striking out five over 6.2 innings to earn the win Friday over the White Sox.

Bello has turned in four straight quality starts in June, allowing seven runs over 26.2 innings in that span. While his luck wasn't great to begin the month, he's won his last two starts, and he's gone five outings without giving up a home run. The right-hander looks to be settling in at the major-league level midway through his second season. He owns a 3.27 ERA, 1.27 WHIP and 62:21 K:BB through 66 innings across 12 starts this year. Bello is expected to make his next start at home versus the Marlins.