Bello has been scratched from his scheduled start for Wednesday's game against the Astros, with Rich Hill (knee) now in line to get the starting nod for Boston, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.

Boston reinstated Hill from the 15-day injured list Monday, but the Red Sox didn't immediately make him available to start or pitch out of the bullpen while the team waited for Tuesday's trade deadline. With the veteran southpaw ultimately staying put at the deadline, he'll now slot back into the rotation while Bello heads to the bullpen. The Red Sox still intend to develop Bello as a starter, so it wouldn't be surprising if he's optioned to Triple-A Worcester at some point in the near future so he can resume making regular turns through the WooSox rotation.