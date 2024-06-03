Bello did not factor into the decision, allowing four runs on eight hits and three walks over 6.1 innings. He struck out five.

Bello cruised through the first four in allowing only two baserunners and finished the sixth inning in line for a quality start and the win. For the first time all year, Bello was called upon to go back out for the seventh but after recording one out, he allowed the next two runners to reach base prior to being pulled, with both runners eventually coming around to score, adversely impacting his final line. It was only the second time this year that Bello has not been involved in the decision. His next opportunity to take the hill will likely come next weekend when Boston travels to Chicago to take on the White Sox.