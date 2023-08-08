Bello allowed one run on six hits and two walks over 6.2 innings in Monday's win over Kansas City. He struck out two and did not factor in the decision.

Bello cruised through six shutout frames before the Royals finally broke up the shutout in the seventh inning. The 24-year-old had been shaky over his last few outings, coughing up 16 runs over his previous 22 innings. After Monday's strong performance, his season ERA dropped back down to 3.64 through 19 starts. Bello is projected to face the Tigers at home this weekend.