Rodgers (shoulder) re-signed Friday with the Red Sox on a two-year, minor-league contract, Chris Hatfield of SoxProspects.com reports.

Rodgers is slated to miss the entire 2026 season while recovering from right shoulder labral revision surgery, but the minor-league deal will allow him to conduct his rehab under the supervision of the Red Sox's medical staff. If healthy heading into next spring, Rodgers will likely be given the chance to compete for a spot on Boston's Opening Day roster, but he'll turn 30 in August and could struggle to earn another another opportunity in the majors. Even before his shoulder surgery, Rodgers endured a disappointing, injury plagued 2025 campaign with the Astros in which he slashed just .191/.266/.278 with a 35.9 percent strikeout rate over 128 plate appearances.