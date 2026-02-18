Rodgers (back) is fully healthy for the start of spring training and will compete for a utility role on the Red Sox's Opening Day roster, Sean McAdam of MassLive.com reports.

After signing a one-year deal with the Astros last February, Rodgers was limited to just 43 games at the big-league level in 2025. He initially missed time due to an oblique strain, then was involved in a nasty on-field collision during a minor-league rehab assignment in July in which he sustained a concussion as well as back, knee and hip injuries. He was able to resume his rehab assignment in late August before being shut down after one game, but after a full offseason to heal up from his injuries, Rodgers looks to be back to 100 percent. A Gold Glove Award winner at second base with the Rockies in 2022, Rodgers will need to prove he can capably handle other infield positions during the spring in order to boost his chances of making the roster.