Rodgers was removed from Wednesday's Grapefruit League contest against the Twins due to right shoulder pain, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports.

Rodgers looked to be in a considerable amount of pain after injuring his shoulder when he reached for the ball following a diving attempt at second base, but subsequent strength tests were positive and there is no imaging scheduled. The 29-year-old has undergone major surgery on both shoulders previously, with an operation on the right one coming back in 2019 to address a torn labrum. Rodgers is in Red Sox camp as a non-roster invitee as he looks to win a reserve role.

