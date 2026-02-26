Red Sox manager Alex Cora said that Rodgers will undergo an MRI on his injured right shoulder Thursday, Tim Healey of The Boston Globe reports.

Rodgers hurt the shoulder in Grapefruit League action versus the Twins on Wednesday when he reached for a ball after a diving attempt at second base. Initial strength tests were positive, but Rodgers remained sore Thursday, so he'll be sent for imaging. The 29-year-old has had major surgery on both shoulders previously. Rodgers is trying to win a bench role with Boston.