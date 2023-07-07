Bernardino will serve as the opener for Friday's game against the Athletics, Mac Cerullo of the Boston Herald reports.
Bernardino filled the same role Tuesday, allowing one earned run across 1.1 innings. He's recorded exactly four outs in each of his last four big-league appearances, so he won't work deep into Friday's contest. Brandon Walter is expected to cover the majority of the innings following Bernardino.
