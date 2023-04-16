Bernardino was claimed off waivers by the Red Sox and optioned to Triple-A Worcester on Sunday, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.

Bernardino made his major-league debut last year but began the 2023 campaign at Triple-A Tacoma. He allowed eight runs on 13 hits and a walk while striking out 11 in six innings over two relief appearances to begin the season and will attempt to right the ship with his new club.