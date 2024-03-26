Bernardino was optioned to Triple-A Worcester on Monday, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.

Bernardino was thought to be a sure thing to begin the season with the big-league squad after cruising to a 3.20 ERA and 1.30 WHIP with a 58:18 K:BB over 50.2 frames a season ago for the Red Sox. He also failed to surrender an earned run over 6.2 innings of Grapefruit League action this spring. While this is certainly a surprising move by Boston, the southpaw should be a candidate for a promotion at some point this year.