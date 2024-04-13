Bernardino struck out two over 1.1 scoreless innings in Friday's 7-0 loss to the Angels.
Bernardino has thrown 3.1 scoreless innings since being called up from Triple-A Worcester earlier in the week. He was surprisingly left off the Opening Day roster, but the left-hander pitched well for Boston in 2023 and could stick in a bullpen that has a dearth of southpaws.
More News
-
Red Sox's Brennan Bernardino: Recalled from Triple-A•
-
Red Sox's Brennan Bernardino: Fails to make Opening Day roster•
-
Red Sox's Brennan Bernardino: Makes first spring appearance•
-
Red Sox's Brennan Bernardino: Officially activated Sunday•
-
Red Sox's Brennan Bernardino: Rejoins team•
-
Red Sox's Brennan Bernardino: Goes on COVID-19 IL•