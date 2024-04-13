Share Video

Link copied!

Bernardino struck out two over 1.1 scoreless innings in Friday's 7-0 loss to the Angels.

Bernardino has thrown 3.1 scoreless innings since being called up from Triple-A Worcester earlier in the week. He was surprisingly left off the Opening Day roster, but the left-hander pitched well for Boston in 2023 and could stick in a bullpen that has a dearth of southpaws.

More News