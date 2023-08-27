The Red Sox placed Bernardino on the COVID-19-related injured list Sunday, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports.

Boston recalled Chris Murphy from Triple-A Worcester to provide the team with another left-handed option out of the bullpen while Bernardino is recovering from the virus. As Browne notes, players on the COVID-19 IL are deactivated for a minimum of seven days before being eligible for a return. Bernardino will thus remain off the 26-man active roster until at least next Sunday.