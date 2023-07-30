Bernardino will start Sunday's game against the Giants, Ian Browne of MLB.comreports.

Sunday's contest will feature a pair of openers, with Bernardino pitching for the Red Sox and Scott Alexander for the Giants. Bernardino has started four games this season but hasn't recorded more than six outs in any appearance, so he should only cover an inning or two before giving way to Boston's likely bulk reliever, Nick Pivetta.