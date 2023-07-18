Bernardino is slated to work as Boston's opening pitcher for Monday's game in Oakland, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.
The lefty has previously served as an opening pitcher for the Red Sox on two occasions, working 1.1 innings July 4 versus Texas and two innings July 7 versus Oakland. The Red Sox aren't likely to have Bernardino pitch more than once through the Athletics batting order before he turns the game over to the bullpen. Boston hasn't designated a primary pitcher to work behind Bernardino, but both Nick Pivetta and Chris Murphy are candidates to cover multiple innings.
