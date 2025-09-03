default-cbs-image
Bernardino will serve as the opener for Wednesday's game against the Guardians, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports.

Bernardino is currently enjoying the best season of his MLB career, turning in a 3.14 ERA and 1.27 WHIP through 48.2 innings, and he'll now move from his typical middle-relief role to make his third start of the season. Once he exits Wednesday's game, he'll likely turn things over to Dustin May or Kyle Harrison.

