Red Sox's Brennan Bernardino: Opening Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Bernardino will serve as the opener for Wednesday's game against the Guardians, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports.
Bernardino is currently enjoying the best season of his MLB career, turning in a 3.14 ERA and 1.27 WHIP through 48.2 innings, and he'll now move from his typical middle-relief role to make his third start of the season. Once he exits Wednesday's game, he'll likely turn things over to Dustin May or Kyle Harrison.
More News
-
Red Sox's Brennan Bernardino: Operating as opener Monday•
-
Red Sox's Brennan Bernardino: Summoned from minors•
-
Red Sox's Brennan Bernardino: Set for promotion•
-
Red Sox's Brennan Bernardino: Sent to Triple-A•
-
Red Sox's Brennan Bernardino: Opening Wednesday's game•
-
Red Sox's Brennan Bernardino: Thrives in tough spot•