Bernardino will serve as the opener for Wednesday's game against the Guardians, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports.

Bernardino is currently enjoying the best season of his MLB career, turning in a 3.14 ERA and 1.27 WHIP through 48.2 innings, and he'll now move from his typical middle-relief role to make his third start of the season. Once he exits Wednesday's game, he'll likely turn things over to Dustin May or Kyle Harrison.