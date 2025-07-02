Red Sox's Brennan Bernardino: Opening Wednesday's game
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Bernardino will be Boston's opening pitcher for Wednesday's contest versus the Reds, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic reports.
The left-hander will likely pitch just one inning before turning the game over to Cooper Criswell, who is slated to work in bulk relief. Bernardino holds a 4.26 ERA and 26:17 K:BB over 31.2 innings out of the Boston bullpen in 2025.
More News
-
Red Sox's Brennan Bernardino: Thrives in tough spot•
-
Red Sox's Brennan Bernardino: Rejoins team•
-
Red Sox's Brennan Bernardino: Placed on bereavement list•
-
Red Sox's Brennan Bernardino: Going on bereavement list•
-
Red Sox's Brennan Bernardino: Tosses scoreless inning Wednesday•
-
Red Sox's Brennan Bernardino: Out with elbow soreness•