Bernardino will be Boston's opening pitcher for Wednesday's contest versus the Reds, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic reports.

The left-hander will likely pitch just one inning before turning the game over to Cooper Criswell, who is slated to work in bulk relief. Bernardino holds a 4.26 ERA and 26:17 K:BB over 31.2 innings out of the Boston bullpen in 2025.