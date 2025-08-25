Red Sox's Brennan Bernardino: Operating as opener Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Bernardino will serve as an opener on the mound in Monday's matchup with the Orioles, Tim Healey of The Boston Globe reports.
Bernardino will toe the rubber for his second start of the 2025 campaign, operating as an opener ahead of bulk reliever Richard Fitts. Bernardino has tossed 14.0 scoreless innings, allowing five hits and five walks, while striking out 10 batters over his last 12 appearances with Boston.
