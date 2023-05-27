Bernardino was optioned to Triple-A Worcester on Friday.
Bernardino will head back to Worcester after being called up Monday, tossing a scoreless inning while allowing a walk and striking out batter in Friday's 7-2 win over Arizona. The move opens a roster spot for Garrett Whitlock (elbow), who was reinstated from the 15-day injured list and will start Saturday against the Diamondbacks.
