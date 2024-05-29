Bernardino allowed one walk and struck out four over two scoreless innings to pick up a hold in Tuesday's 8-3 win over Baltimore.

The game was still tight when Bernardino extricated himself and starter Brayan Bello from a bases-loaded, none-out predicament in the sixth inning. After he loaded the bases with a walk to the first batter faced, the left-hander got a strikeout, a groundout to the pitcher and another strikeout to preserve Boston's 4-3 lead. Bernardino then pitched a perfect seventh inning before Boston's bats piled on insurance runs. It was a masterful performance from Bernardino, who has a 0.78 ERA and 0.83 WHIP over 20 appearances (23 innings).