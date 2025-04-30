The Red Sox placed Bernardino on the bereavement list Wednesday.
He's exiting the roster to make room for Lucas Giolito (hamstring), who was activated from the 15-day injured list and who will start Wednesday in Toronto. Bernardino will miss the next 3-to-7 games while on the bereavement list.
