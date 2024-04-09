Bernardino was recalled from Triple-A Worcester on Tuesday, Gabrielle Starr of the Boston Herald reports.
It was a surprise when Bernardino was left off the Opening Day roster, but he didn't have to wait long for his first promotion. The left-hander held a 3.20 ERA and 58:18 K:BB over 50.2 frames for the Red Sox last season.
