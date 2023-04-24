Bernardino was recalled from Triple-A Worcester by the Red Sox on Monday
Bernardino was claimed off waivers from the Mariners last week. The 31-year-old has permitted eight runs over eight innings at the Triple-A level this season but also boasts a 13:1 K:BB. He'll operate in low-leverage spots.
