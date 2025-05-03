The Red Sox reinstated Bernardino from the bereavement list Saturday.
After spending three days away from the team to tend to personal matters, Bernardino will return to Boston's bullpen for Saturday's game against Minnesota. The 33-year-old southpaw has thrived in middle relief so far this year, posting a 2.45 ERA and 0.82 WHIP alongside a 10:2 K:BB across 11 innings.
