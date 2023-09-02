Bernardino (illness) rejoined the Red Sox in Kansas City on Saturday and could be activated from the COVID-19 injured list, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.

Bernardino has already spent the minimum seven days on the COVID-19 IL and is eligible for activation beginning Saturday. The lefty reliever turned in a 2.84 ERA, 1.89 WHIP, eight strikeouts and one win in 11 August appearances.