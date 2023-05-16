Bernardino was optioned to Triple-A Worcester following Monday's game against the Mariners, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.
Bernardino has appeared three times in the last four days out of the bullpen, surrendering three runs on eight hits and two walks while striking out three over three frames. The club has yet to announce who will be recalled to replace Bernardino.
