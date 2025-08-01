The Red Sox optioned Bernardino to Triple-A Worcester on Friday, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.

The Red Sox needed to open a spot on the 26-man roster for Steven Matz, so Bernardino heads to Worcester after registering a 3.09 ERA, 1.26 WHIP and 36:22 K:BB across 43.2 innings of relief for Boston this season. Bernardino should be back with the Red Sox at some point this season.