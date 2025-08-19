Bernardino will be recalled from Triple-A Worcester ahead of Tuesday's game against the Orioles, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.

This move isn't yet official, but Bernardino will be promoted to take the place of Jovani Moran. Bernardino looked sharp in his last 11 big-league appearances before being sent down Aug. 1, turning in 13.0 scoreless frames while striking out 10 over 11 appearances.